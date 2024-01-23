Oscar Nominations 2024 - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Top Stories
Tue, 23 January 2024 at 8:41 am

The nominations for the 2024 Oscars are finally here, and we have the full list for you to see!

Early this morning (January 23), the Academy Awards nominations were announced and there are some big fan favorites listed.

The 96th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, live on ABC and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

The 56-year-old Jimmy Kimmel Live! host has taken on duties on three previous occasions: in 2017, 2018, and most recently, in 2023.

Head inside to see the full list of Oscar nominees…

2024 Oscar Nominations:

Best Picture

Barbie
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Holdovers
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
The Zone of Interest
Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Actress

Emma Stone, ‘Poor Things’
Carey Mulligan, ‘Maestro’
Lily Gladstone, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
Annette Bening, ‘Nyad’
Sandra Huller, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy, ‘Oppenheimer’
Paul Giamatti, ‘The Holdovers’
Bradley Cooper, ‘Maestro’
Colman Domingo, ‘Rustin’
Jeffrey Wright, ‘American Fiction’

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”
Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a Fall”
Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Original Score

Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Killers of the Flower Moon
Indiana Jones & The Dial of Destiny
Poor Things

Best Original Song

“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie
“I’m Just Ken”, Barbie
“The Fire Inside”, Flamin’ Hot
“It Never Went Away”, American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Editing

Oppenheimer
Killers of The Flower Moon
The Holdovers
Poor Things
Anatomy of a Fall

Best Production Design

Barbie
Poor Things
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Napoleon

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Sound

Oppenheimer
Maestro
The Zone of Interest
The Creator
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Best International Feature

Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society Of The Snow (Spain)
The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)
The Zone Of Interest (UK)

Best Animated Feature

Nimona
Elemental
The Boy and The Heron
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Live-Action Short

The Actor
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over!

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill A Tiger
20 Days In Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
