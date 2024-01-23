Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Drug Store Moisturizer She Recommends & It's Less Than $20!

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for loving clean and non toxic products….and there’s one she highly recommends that you can get from Amazon for just over $15!

“People always ask me, ‘If I wanted something that’s a clean, non-toxic product that really works that I’d want to buy at the drugstore, what should I get?’ And I always say Weleda Skin Food. They make this super rich, fantastic moisturizer,” she told Vogue.

The moisturizer boasts a “rich plant blend formula” that is a “savior of dry, rough skin on faces, elbows, hands and feet.”

We found it for just over $15 on Amazon and it’s on sale right now. Grab your tube today to keep your skin luxuriously smooth and silky!

And if you need other celeb recommendations for Weleda, Victoria Beckham called it her “body secret”!

Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.