'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' Rumored Cast - 8 Contestants Revealed!

RuPaul’s Drag Race continues to pump out the All Stars editions!

Following the conclusion of All Stars 8 on Paramount+ in 2023, the Internet quickly started sleuthing to discover the potential contestants for All Stars Season 9, premiering sometime in 2024.

Fans have been following the moves of all of the Drag Race alums through their social media and show postponements, and eagle-eyed Redditors and fans of the franchise have seemingly identified which queens might be filming for Season 9.

Find out which Drag Race stars are rumored to be part of the cast of All Stars Season 9….