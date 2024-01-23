Former K-Pop Idol Daisy Reveals the Hilarious Reason She Accidentally Became a Rapper in Her Popular Girl Group MOMOLAND (& Nicki Minaj Is Involved!)

Daisy is sharing what it takes to become a rapper in a K-pop girl group – and it’s not exactly what you think.

The 25-year-old former member of MOMOLAND, known for their hit “Bboom Bboom,” shared her story of becoming a rapper in the group on her TikTok.

“Did you want to rap or sing?” one user asked her.

“First of all, thank you so much for asking this because I’m literally on my knees right now. I’ve been wanting to defend myself about this for forever. So get ready with me while I tell you the story of how I became a rapper and how it’s all Nicki Minaj‘s fault,” she began.

