Oscars 2024 Nominations Snubs: So Many Amazing Performances Were Omitted!

Ali Krieger Addresses Her Divorce From Ashlyn Harris &amp; Life After Public Breakup

Oscar Nominations 2024 - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Tristan Thompson Violates NBA's Anti-Drug Program, Suspended for 25 Games After Testing Positive for 2 Substances

Tue, 23 January 2024 at 3:09 pm

14 Movies with Zero Oscar Nominations in 2024, Despite Tons of Acclaim

Everyone is surprise by Barbie‘s Margot Robbie being snubbed in the Best Actress category for the 2024 Oscars, but plenty of others are shocked that some acclaimed movies received zero nominations.

There are plenty of well-reviewed and well-received movies that were predicted to get nominations, but walked away with nothing on Tuesday morning (January 23).

This list of films includes ones that received nominations from the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics Choice Awards.

Make sure to check out our list of performances that were snubbed.

Browse through the slideshow to see movies that got zero nominations…

