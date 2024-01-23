Anne Hathaway Walks Away From 'Vanity Fair' Shoot in Solidarity with Condé Nast Union Workers

Anne Hathaway is standing with the union workers at Condé Nast.

If you don’t know, on Tuesday (January 23), more than 400 workers under the brand, which includes magazines like Vanity Fair, Vogue and GQ, walked out of work in a 24 hour work stoppage. The reason for the walkout is ““unlawful handling of layoff negotiations and bad-faith bargaining,” CNN reports.

Anne happened to be taking part in a photo shoot with Vanity Fair on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, and in solidarity with the striking workers, she too walked out.

The 41-year-old actress was not aware of the work stoppage when she arrived at the shoot, and according to Variety, she was in hair and makeup when she learned about it. A member of her team was “notified by a staffer from SAG-AFTRA to advise Hathaway to support the work stoppage.

A source told the publication, “They hadn’t even started taking photos yet. Once Anne was made aware of what was going on, she just got up from hair and makeup and left.”

Other publications involved in the walkout include Glamour, Self, Teen Vogue, and more, and they protested in front of the company’s NYC office.

Some of the protests that could be heard included: “Say it loud, say it clear, winter’s extra cold this year.” Anna Wintour is Condé Nast’s chief content officer and she’s the global editorial director of Vogue, so the “winter’s extra cold” is thought to be a play on her name.

The walkout was planned just days after Pitchfork was dissolved into GQ, resulting in layoffs at the fan favorite music publication.

If you don’t know, Anne is no stranger to strikes after last year’s actors’ strike lasted months.