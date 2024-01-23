Charles Osgood, 'CBS Sunday Morning' Anchor & Radio Icon, Dies at 91

Charles Osgood has sadly passed away.

The radio and television commentator who was an anchor on CBS Sunday Morning for more than two decades died Tuesday (Jan. 23) at 91, CBS confirmed via THR.

The longtime radio host of CBS’s The Osgood File died at his home in New Jersey of dementia.

He first took over on CBS Sunday Morning from Charles Kuralt in 1994 and retired in September 2016 as the show’s longest-running host, continuing to broadcast The Osgood File and contribute stories to CBS News.

In December 2017, they announced an extension to keep The Osgood File going, but he changed his decision just days later.

“Although I was very much looking forward to continuing … unfortunately my health and doctors will now not allow it. So I will retire from The Osgood File and radio at the end of the year with great appreciation for all the success we’ve had together,” he said. “I wish you a Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and the best of everything in 2018.”

He was known for his bow ties and his signature sign-off, “Until, then, I’ll see you on the radio,” given at the end of each Sunday show.

He held many awards, including the Walter Cronkite Excellence in Journalism Award from Arizona State University, the George Foster Peabody Award, the National Association of Broadcasters Distinguished Service Award, and four Emmy Awards, and earned a fifth lifetime achievement honor in 2017.

Our thoughts are with Charles Osgood‘s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost several stars already in 2024.