Oscars 2024 Nominations Snubs: So Many Amazing Performances Were Omitted!

Ali Krieger Addresses Her Divorce From Ashlyn Harris & Life After Public Breakup

Oscar Nominations 2024 - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Tristan Thompson Violates NBA's Anti-Drug Program, Suspended for 25 Games After Testing Positive for 2 Substances

Tue, 23 January 2024 at 2:28 pm

'The Cleaning Lady' Season 3 Cast - 5 Actors Returning, 3 Are Not, 3 Stars Joining Cast

'The Cleaning Lady' Season 3 Cast - 5 Actors Returning, 3 Are Not, 3 Stars Joining Cast

Fox has renewed the series The Cleaning Lady for a third season and you’ll be seeing some new faces in the upcoming episodes.

The new season will premiere on March 5, 2024, so production has already begun on the new installment of the series, based on the 2017 Argentinian television series La chica que limpia.

Elodie Yung stars in the series as Thony De La Rosa, a Cambodian-Filipino former surgeon currently living in Las Vegas on an expired visa and working as a cleaning lady to get by. Things take a turn when she witnesses a murder and gets brought into a criminal organization.

So, who will return for season 3 and who isn’t? Plus meet the new cast members!

Browse through the slideshow for everything you need to know…

