Chrissy Teigen Reveals How Many Plastic Surgeries She Had on Her Breasts

Chrissy Teigen revealed how many plastic surgeries she’s had done on her breasts…possibly in an accidental manner.

Chrissy and Bravo star Kate Chastain were on Watch What Happens Live! and were supposed to be playing a game called “The Lies Have It,” where they lie back and forth to one another.

“So you are lying to each other for 30 seconds straight,” Andy Cohen told them.

So, Kate began the game by saying an obvious lie: that he husband is John Legend. Chrissy responded, “false.”

Andy then told Chrissy, “You now say a lie to her.”

“I’ve had my boobs done three times,” Chrissy said as her “lie,” to which Kate said her next lie: “I hate you.” But it seemed that Chrissy was still not clear on the rules.

She said, “I don’t even understand this game.”

Later on in the show, Chrissy said, “I feel like the boob job thing is never going to come back around and now no one’s going to know.”

Chrissy then said that her “lie” was actually the truth: “I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out. I don’t like them out.”

She then said, “Was that supposed to be a lie?”

Andy then responded, “The game was you’re lying back and forth for 30 seconds.”

For context, Chrissy has been transparent about her implants in the past.

Chrissy told everyone back in 2020 that she had planned to take her implants out and said the surgery went well at the time. In March of 2020, she said it was the 10 year anniversary of her getting her implants.