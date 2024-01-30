Kelly Ripa Reacts After Joining Madonna Onstage at 'Celebration Tour' Stop in NYC

Kelly Ripa is talking Madonna!

The 53-year-old Live With Kelly & Mark co-host was the special guest during the 65-year-old Queen of Pop’s final night at Madison Square Garden during the Celebration Tour on Monday (January 29) in New York City.

Like the other celebrity guests on tour, Kelly was pulled up in front of the crowd to help judge her backup dancers’ vogueing skills during the “Vogue” section of the tour.

Kelly and Madonna laughed and smiled together on chairs, handing out “CHOP” and 10s across the board for the dancers’ performances.

She then discussed the moment on Tuesday (January 30) with husband Mark Consuelos on Live with Kelly and Mark.

“I’ve had a 40 year relationship with Madonna — in my mind, to be clear. But last night, something happened that I can’t really put into words. Should we just show it? I just want to show you what happened last night,” she said.

“I’m glad that you guys have this footage because I don’t remember this. They handed me a football and I had to throw it!”

She attended the show with her husband, Demi Moore, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen and others.

“We’re kind of like Madonna‘s groupie posse,” she said, with Mark joking that they were “the oldest groupies in the world.”

“They’re like, ‘You’re going to go on stage with Madonna.’ And at that point, I, Kelly Ripa, died,” she shared.

“And so the ghost of Kelly is now walking over. And I’m hearing words and they’re not really making sense. ‘She’s going to give you a football. You’re going to have cards in your hands. Things are going to happen.’ And I am just sort of going, ‘Why are you talking to me? I died. Shouldn’t the paramedics come?’” she said adding: “Kelly, do not look too eager and when they take your photo, keep your mouth shut.”

“In my mind, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it. My mouth is completely closed so I look cool just like Madonna,’” she explained.

“I am so proud of you. You looked gorgeous, you’re so cool, she loves you. You look beautiful,” her husband added.

