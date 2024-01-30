Top Stories
Who Is the Next James Bond? Oddsmakers Reveal the Top Choice!

2 Actors Have Been Replaced in Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

7 TV Shows Are Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

New Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Video Shows Them Saying 'I Love You' to Each Other After AFC Championship Win!

Tue, 30 January 2024 at 12:12 pm

Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 10 Choices to Play 007

Who is the next James Bond? That’s one of the biggest mysteries in Hollywood right now, and fans are clamoring to know which star will take over from Daniel Craig.

Daniel took his final bow in 2021′s No Time to Die, paving the way for the next Bond star to take over.

Fans have a lot of thoughts about the casting, and it looks like the producers are slowly inching their way towards making a decision, based on rumors that are circulating.

Oddsmakers are revealing the latest odds for the next actor to take on the role based on fan bets.

Keep reading to find out the latest casting scoops…

