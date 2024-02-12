Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Kiss, Dance to Her Song 'Love Story' at Super Bowl 2024 After Party (Video &amp; Photos!)

Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Responds to Usher Embracing His Wife During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Insider Explains Why Travis Kelce Screamed at Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl 2024 (Photos &amp; Video)

Most Watched Super Bowl Commercials During 2024 Super Bowl Revealed!

Mon, 12 February 2024 at 3:21 pm

Celebrity Plastic Surgery Confessions of 2024 Revealed: Stars Explain What Work They've Had Done!

There have been a few celebrities who’ve confessed to plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures in 2024 so far, and we’re breaking it all down here.

The list includes three famous ladies so far, with one admitting to having three breast surgeries.

Keep reading for the full list…

