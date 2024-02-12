Dolly Parton Breaks Her Silence on Elle King's 'Hammered' Performance at Tribute Show

Dolly Parton is addressing Elle King‘s “hammered” performance.

Last month, Elle, 34, performed at the Grand Ole Opry as part of a tribute to Dolly in honor of her 78th birthday.

While on stage, Elle announced to fans that she was “f-cking hammered,” forgot the words to one of Dolly‘s songs, and was allegedly slurring her speech. The Grand Ole Opry seemingly cut her show short by pulling the curtain on her.

In a new interview, Dolly broke her silence on the incident.

Keep reading to find out more…“Elle is really a great artist. She’s a great girl, and she’s been going through a lot of hard things lately,” Dolly told Extra. “And she just had a little too much to drink.”

“So, let’s just forgive that and forget it and move on, ’cause she felt worse than anybody ever could,” Dolly continued.

The Grand Ole Opry also addressed Elle‘s performance.