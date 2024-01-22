Grand Ole Opry Responds to Backlash After Elle King Performs 'Hammered' at Dolly Parton Tribute

The Grand Ole Opry is addressing backlash over Elle King‘s recent performance.

On Friday night (January 19), the 34-year-old singer took the stage at the Ryman Auditorium for a performance during a tribute to Dolly Parton in honor of her 78th birthday.

While on stage, Elle seemingly spoke in gibberish and forgot the lyrics to Dolly‘s song “Marry Me,” also admitting that she was impaired.

“I don’t know the lyrics to these things in this f–king town,” Elle sang, as seen in TikToks. “Don’t tell Dolly ’cause it’s her birthday.”

After the song, Elle said, “Everyone’s like, holy s–t, we bought tickets to this s–t. I’m not even going to lie. Holy s–t. I’m not even going to f–king lie. Y’all bought tickets for this s–t? You ain’t getting your money back.”

“I’ll tell you one thing more. Hi, my name is Elle King and I’m f–king hammered,” Elle also said.

According to a TikTok user at the show, Elle swore on stage “about 15 times” before the venue “shut the curtain on her.”

After the performance, one fan in attendance took to Twitter to slam Elle, saying she “ruined the night with her horrible, drunk, and profane performance. Dolly Parton would’ve been mortified. For our first time at The Opry, it was a shame we all had to witness that.”

The Grand Ole Opry then responded to the fan to apologize.

“We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance,” the Opry wrote.

As of right now, Elle has not yet publicly addressed the situation.

