Mon, 22 January 2024 at 4:30 pm

'The Bachelor' 2024 Contestants: Meet the 32 Woman Competing on Joey Graziadei's Season!

'The Bachelor' 2024 Contestants: Meet the 32 Woman Competing on Joey Graziadei's Season!

Joey Graziadei‘s 2024 season of The Bachelor is debuting tonight on ABC, and we’re breaking down all of the women competing this year!

If you don’t know, Joey competed on Charity Lawson‘s season of The Bachelorette. Season 28 will debut on ABC on January 22.

This is the most women ever vying for The Bachelor‘s heart, and this season it seems as if ABC has pulled out all the stops (including having sisters compete against one another!)

Keep reading to meet all of the women…

