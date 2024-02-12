Get to Know J-Pop Singer & Model Anna Aya With These 10 Fun Facts!

Anna Aya is ready to break out on a global level!

The 18-year-old multi-lingual model (Japanese, Armenian, and English!), singer and actor just released her debut single “Someone Else,” out now, co-crafted with Louis Bell and Michael Africk.

The song includes both Japanese and English verses, and comes with a music video boasting brands like Fendi and Christian Louboutin.

Prior to launching her career as a singer, the formally trained dancer has also modeled since she was a young girl, appearing in campaigns and commercials for fashion houses like Dior, Chanel and Gucci, as well as brands like American Girl Doll, Ford and Target.

Her skill for speaking three languages fluently also landed her an appearance on Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shots, after which the show producers welcomed her as a season regular and host.

Ellen DeGeneres also enlisted her as a translator for Japanese guests on her show!

“I’m heavily influenced by my culture and experiences as a mixed person. The Japanese side is more reserved and diligent. Then, I have my loud, extroverted, and outgoing Armenian side. Of course, Los Angeles is super social and that influences me too. I’m a balance of the peaceful, calm, and collected self and louder self,” she says.

Listen to “Someone Else” and check out 10 Fun Facts about Anna Aya…