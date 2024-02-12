Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Kiss, Dance to Her Song 'Love Story' at Super Bowl 2024 After Party (Video &amp; Photos!)

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss, Dance to Her Song 'Love Story' at Super Bowl 2024 After Party (Video & Photos!)

Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Responds to Usher Embracing His Wife During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Responds to Usher Embracing His Wife During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Insider Explains Why Travis Kelce Screamed at Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl 2024 (Photos &amp; Video)

Insider Explains Why Travis Kelce Screamed at Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl 2024 (Photos & Video)

Most Watched Super Bowl Commercials During 2024 Super Bowl Revealed!

Most Watched Super Bowl Commercials During 2024 Super Bowl Revealed!

Mon, 12 February 2024 at 2:53 pm

Zendaya Wows Alongside Timothee Chalamet & Austin Butler at 'Dune 2' Premiere in Paris

Zendaya Wows Alongside Timothee Chalamet & Austin Butler at 'Dune 2' Premiere in Paris

Zendaya is once again slaying the red carpet!

The 27-year-old Emmy-winning actress joined co-stars Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler at the premiere of Dune: Part Two on Monday (February 12) held at Le Grand Rex in Paris, France.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Lea Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgard, and Souheila Yacoub along with director Denis Villeneuve.

Earlier in the day, the Dune 2 cast posed for photos in front of the Eiffel Tower while at a press event.

Keep reading to find out more…Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The movie hits theaters on March 1 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Zendaya is wearing custom Louis Vuitton. Timothee is wearing an outfit by Givenchy. Austin is wearing a Louis Vuitton suit. Lea is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress.

Click through the gallery for 35+ pictures of the cast at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 01
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 02
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 03
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 04
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 05
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 06
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 07
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 08
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 09
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 10
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 11
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 12
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 13
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 14
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 15
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 16
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 17
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 18
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 19
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 20
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 21
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 22
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 23
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 24
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 25
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 26
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 27
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 28
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 29
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 30
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 31
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 32
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 33
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 34
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 35
zendaya timothee chalamet dune 2 premiere in paris 36

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Austin Butler, Denis Villeneuve, Dune, Josh Brolin, Lea Seydoux, Rebecca Ferguson, Souheila Yacoub, Stellan Skarsgard, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya