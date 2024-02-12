Zendaya Wows Alongside Timothee Chalamet & Austin Butler at 'Dune 2' Premiere in Paris

Zendaya is once again slaying the red carpet!

The 27-year-old Emmy-winning actress joined co-stars Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler at the premiere of Dune: Part Two on Monday (February 12) held at Le Grand Rex in Paris, France.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Lea Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgard, and Souheila Yacoub along with director Denis Villeneuve.

Earlier in the day, the Dune 2 cast posed for photos in front of the Eiffel Tower while at a press event.

Keep reading to find out more…Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The movie hits theaters on March 1 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Zendaya is wearing custom Louis Vuitton. Timothee is wearing an outfit by Givenchy. Austin is wearing a Louis Vuitton suit. Lea is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress.

Click through the gallery for 35+ pictures of the cast at the premiere…