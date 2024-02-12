Top Stories
Insider Explains Why Travis Kelce Screamed at Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl 2024 (Photos & Video)

Every Celeb at Super Bowl 2024: 75+ Stars Spotted at Big Game in Vegas

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss After Super Bowl Win - Every Photo & Video!

Beyonce Announces 'Renaissance' Act 2 & New Music Release Date!

Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, & 'Dune 2' Co-Stars Continue Their Press Tour with Stunning Photos In Front of Eiffel Tower!

The press tour for Dune: Part Two is continuing!

Stars of the film including Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, and their co-stars Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson, Lea Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgard, Souheila Yacoub, and director Denis Villeneuve were photographed at the Shangri La Hotel on Monday morning (February 12) in Paris, France. They took pictures right in front of the famed Eiffel Tower, and you can see the pics in the gallery of this post.

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Dune 2 is hitting theaters on March 1, 2024.

Watch the most recent trailer!

FYI: Zendaya is wearing Alaïa.
