'Resident Alien' Season 3 - 11 Stars Expected to Return!

Resident Alien is returning this week!

Season 3 of the hit SyFy series is set to premiere on Wednesday (February 14) at 10 p.m. on Syfy/USA.

Based on the Dark Horse comic, the show follows Harry, an alien that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission, Harry starts off living a simple life…but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: “Are human beings worth saving?” and “Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?”

In Season 3, Earth is in big trouble. Good thing Harry is here to help!

We already know who is expected to return for the third season, which will include many familiar faces.

Click through to find out who is expected back for Season 3 of Resident Alien…