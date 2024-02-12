Kate Winslet Reflects on 'Horrible' Rise to Fame After 'Titanic'

Kate Winslet is getting candid about her rise to fame.

The 48-year-old actress spoke out about stardom after the smash success of her 1997 film Titanic in an interview with Porter.

During the discussion, she said the newfound fame felt “horrible.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“I felt like I had to look a certain way or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant,” she said.

“Journalists would always say, ‘After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your f – – kin’ life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible,’” she continued.

“I was grateful, of course. I was in my early 20s, and I was able to get a flat. But I didn’t want to be followed literally feeding the ducks.”

She added that her current level of fame is “not a burden.”

“Titanic continues to bring people huge amounts of joy. The only time I am like, ‘Oh God, hide,’ is if we are on a boat somewhere.”

Find out who are the richest stars of Titanic today.