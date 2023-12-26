Top Stories
Dominic West Reveals Why Prince Harry Stopped Speaking to Him

Ken Jennings Breaks Silence About Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' Exit

10 'Hunger Games' Set Secrets Revealed, Including Jennifer Lawrence's Major Pay Raise &amp; the Scene She Hated

Netflix Cancels 15 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 7 Are Ending in 2024

Tue, 26 December 2023 at 12:08 pm

The Richest 'Titanic' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Richest 'Titanic' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Titanic is a cinematic masterpiece.

The Academy Award-winning James Cameron-directed 1997 film is a fictionalized love story set during the real-life sinking of the R.M.S. Titanic in 1912.

The movie has gone to live on as a permanent part of pop culture, still often referenced in popular media. And the many stars of the film have gone on to enjoy incredible careers ever since, amassing an impressive amount of wealth along the way.

We’ve rounded up the main Titanic cast, and ranked them according to estimated net worth.

Find out who are the richest stars of Titanic…

