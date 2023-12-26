The Richest 'Titanic' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Titanic is a cinematic masterpiece.

The Academy Award-winning James Cameron-directed 1997 film is a fictionalized love story set during the real-life sinking of the R.M.S. Titanic in 1912.

The movie has gone to live on as a permanent part of pop culture, still often referenced in popular media. And the many stars of the film have gone on to enjoy incredible careers ever since, amassing an impressive amount of wealth along the way.

We’ve rounded up the main Titanic cast, and ranked them according to estimated net worth.

Find out who are the richest stars of Titanic…