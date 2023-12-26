Patrick Schwarzenegger Is Engaged to Abby Champion After 7 Years Together!

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his longtime love, model Abby Champion, are engaged!

The 30-year-old actor and 26-year-old model announced the news in a joint post on social media.

Keep reading to find out more…

“💍❤️FOREVER AND EVER ❤️💍,” they wrote in a post on Instagram, announcing the news and sharing photos from the proposal, which seemingly happened during the Christmas break.

They’re receiving loads of congratulations on the post from family and friends, including Patrick‘s mom Maria Shriver, who wrote, “Yippee bravo we are all so happy for you for your love for your now for your future your love is inspiring joy joy joy.”

If you don’t know, Patrick and Abby have been dating for at least 7 years. They first went Instagram official back in 2016.

Congratulations to Abby and Patrick on the wonderful news!