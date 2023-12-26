Dominic West Reveals Why Prince Harry Stopped Speaking to Him

Dominic West is speaking out about his falling out with Prince Harry.

The 54-year-old actor is playing the future King Charles on The Crown, and did a promo interview where he was asked about being pals with Prince Harry.

“We sort of [lost touch because] I said too much in a press conference, and so, we didn’t speak after that,” Dominic said during an interview with Times Radio.

He was then pressed about what he had said, and he responded, “I think I was asked what we did… [and] what we did to celebrate when we got there and probably said something too much.”

This answer might seem rather vague…but don’t worry! Fans have figured out exactly what Dominic previously said about Prince Harry that caused him to apparently cut contact.

The press conference occurred in 2014 when Dominic answered some questions about a trip to Antarctica.

Dominic noted at the time that Prince Harry was “very much part of the team” when it came to the expedition.

Dominic continued, “He seemed to specialize in building latrines. He built this incredible castellated structure with blocks to keep out the wind and it even had a loo roll holder.”

He then said of the toilet the Prince built for the camp, “Sitting there, looking at the beautiful view thinking ‘this is a royal flush, in every way.’”

He also allegedly said at the time, “[Harry] told some eye-wateringly rude jokes, which for a non-soldier like me was pretty shocking.” Dominic also reportedly told reporters that Prince Harry drank champagne out of a prosthetic leg belonging to one of the expedition members.

