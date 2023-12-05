Dominic West Reveals Why His Son Didn't Return to 'The Crown' Season 6

Dominic West is explaining why his son Senan was replaced in The Crown season 6.

In the Netflix show’s fifth season, which aired in 2022, Dominic took over the role of Prince Charles, while Senan played a young Prince William.

The Crown season 6 sees Dominic return to his role, though Senan was succeeded by Rufus Kampa in Part 1 and Ed McVey in Part 2.

Keep reading to find out why Senan didn’t return…

In a recent interview with the Radio Times, Dominic, 54, revealed the reason behind the casting change.

If you weren’t aware, The Crown season 6 prominently focuses on the death of Princess Diana, which was a point of contention for Dominic when it came to the possibility of his son’s return.

“I didn’t really fancy doing the scene at Balmoral, telling a boy his mother has died,” Dominic explained. “They invited Senan back because he did such a good job, and he was great, but I did slightly balk at that. It was unfair of me because he did want to do it, but I wouldn’t have fancied that, to be honest.”

A year ago, Dominic said he was “relieved” that Senan didn’t get the part of Prince William in The Crown season 6.

