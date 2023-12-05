James Blunt Talks Fling with Lindsay Lohan, Recalls Security Guard Kicking Him Out of Her Bed

Did you know that James Blunt and Lindsay Lohan had a very brief fling many years ago?!

The fling happened after James met Lindsay at a nightclub in Los Angeles back in 2007 and he wrote about it in his new book, “Loosely Based On A Made-Up Story.”

So, what happened?

Keep reading to find out more…

“As I drove us out of the parking lot with the paps chasing behind on foot, the girl I’d just met climbed out of the passenger seat, straddled me, and shoved her tongue down my throat – and that’s how I met Lindsay Lohan,” James wrote in the book (via The Mirror).

He continued, “After a brief pit stop at Jamie Foxx‘s hotel room, where he and a few friends were drinking, Lindsay and I headed back to hers. By now it was late, but she’d invited a few people over. They were all pretty messy. I was recording the next day, so at around 3 am I told her I was heading home. Lindsay begged me not to leave. She told me that I should just climb into her bed and she promised me that she’d be there in half an hour. Taking me by the hand, she led me to the bedroom, put me in her bed, kissed me, and left – and I fell asleep with the sound of the party in the background.”

James said in the book that he was awoken by Lindsay‘s security guard telling him that he needed to leave. She must have been interested in him still though, as she asked him to hang out at a party just four days later.

In a new video segment for Cosmopolitan‘s Cheap Shots series, James talked about that moment.

“It was a thing, rather than a fling…A security guard. I was removed from the building by a security guard. That’s absolutely, one hundred percent true. Twice. But he hugged me on the way out the second time. You can read all about it in a new book called Loosely Based On A Made-Up Story,” he said. Watch below!

