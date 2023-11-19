Top Stories
Sun, 19 November 2023 at 2:08 pm

Every Season of 'The Crown' Ranked From Worst to Best (Including Just-Released Season 6)

Every Season of 'The Crown' Ranked From Worst to Best (Including Just-Released Season 6)

The Crown‘s sixth and final season is finally here, and the reviews are in!

The Emmy-winning Netflix series chronicles the history of the British royal family beginning from the onset of Queen Elizabeth II‘s reign in the 1950s.

The Crown is unique among popular TV shows in that it casts new actors every two seasons to reflect the changing ages of its characters, as each season takes place a decade later than the last.

Lead actors include Claire Foy and Matt Smith, who portrayed the Queen and Prince Philip in seasons 1 and 2. The pair were succeeded by Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies in seasons 3 and 4. Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce starred in seasons 5 and 6.

Among other notable cast members are Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki, who played Princess Diana in seasons 4 and 5 respectively, and Josh O’Connor and Dominic West, who portrayed the future King Charles in seasons 4 and 5.

With season 6 now streaming on Netflix, here are all of the Rotten Tomatoes scores in order from worst to best.

FYI: If you don’t know, Rotten Tomatoes ranks a movie “fresh,” when “at least 60% of reviews for a movie or TV show are positive,” and ranks a movie “certified fresh” with “a steady Tomatometer score of 75% or higher,” and “at least five reviews from Top Critics,” among other qualifiers.

Keep reading to see the official ranking of The Crown’s six seasons…

