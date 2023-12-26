Lily Gladstone Once Used Her Allowance on a 'Titanic' VHS, 25 Years Before Co-Starring With Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'!

Lily Gladstone was already a fan of co-star Leonardo DiCaprio many years ago!

The 37-year-old actress, who stars in Killers of the Flower Moon with the 49-year-old star, revealed that she spent her allowance on a double VHS of Titanic way back when Toys ‘R’ Us was still around.

“I loved that movie,” Lily told People.

“It was one of the first things I spent my allowance on. I pre-ordered the double VHS set from Toys ‘R’ Us when that was still around.”

“​​I remember the Blockbuster commercial, [with store employees] hearing the crowd of young women approaching. [The workers] set the Titanic on the shelf, and then you hear all the young ladies, and they’re like, ‘Uh-oh, here they come,’” she continued.

“I loved that movie for the film and for Kate Winslet. Leo was great in it because Jack Dawson was great,” she explained.

“And it’s funny, whenever I had crushes in sixth grade — because the year that it came out for me — I would kind of project my crushes into Jack Dawson. It was never on Jack Dawson…I had been a fan of Leo long before that. My first film that I watched him in was, I can’t remember which one came first, but it was either What’s Eating Gilbert Grape or This Boy’s Life. I loved Romeo + Juliet.”

She said her favorite of Leo‘s was 1998′s The Man in the Iron Mask.

“I already knew at that point I wanted to be an actor, and getting to see one actor play that kind of duality, it was really cool,” she said of his role.

