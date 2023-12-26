Oliver Trevena Covers Vogue Mexico's December 2023 Issue

British actor Oliver Trevena takes the December 2023 cover of Vogue Hombre Mexico.

Oliver has been in Serbia shooting the revenge thriller Misdirection, which he is producing and starring alongside Frank Grillo and Olga Kurylenko.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Brit can also be seen in the upcoming action thriller, The Bricklayer, co-starring Nina Dobrev and Aaron Eckhart. The movie tells the tale of an ex-FBI agent who is reactivated when an extortionist targets the agency.

Oliver also leads the new action thriller Paradox Effect co-starring Olga Kurylenko and Harvey Keitel. Gerard Butler recently honored Oliver for this role with the Breakout Actor Award at the Rome Film Festival.