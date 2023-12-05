Leonardo DiCaprio's Top 10 Highest-Grossing Movies (They All Made Over $100 Million!)

Leonardo DiCaprio has had himself quite the career, appearing in many lucrative films!

The 49-year-old actor recently starred in Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon, which has brought in $66.5 million domestically.

Over the years, Leo has garnered a reputation for collaborating with esteemed directors such as Martin, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, and James Cameron.

Leo‘s talent combined with the work of Hollywood’s finest filmmakers has been a recipe for success, as the actor currently counts 10 movies that made over $100 million!

We compiled Leo‘s top 10 highest-grossing movies, based on their domestic box-office performance.

Continue through the slideshow to discover which Leonardo DiCaprio films made the most money…