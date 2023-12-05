Top Stories
Every Celeb at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London: Red Carpet Photos Revealed for 100+ Stars Spotted!

Every Celeb at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London: Red Carpet Photos Revealed for 100+ Stars Spotted!

Sabrina Carpenter &amp; Barry Keoghan Spotted On a Dinner Date in L.A.

Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Spotted On a Dinner Date in L.A.

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billy Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed After Emmy Winning Soap Opera Star Died Suddenly at 43

Billy Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed After Emmy Winning Soap Opera Star Died Suddenly at 43

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 2:17 am

Julia Roberts Makes Rare, Touching Comments About Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts Makes Rare, Touching Comments About Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts is sharing her love and adoration for her husband Danny Moder.

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress has been married to Danny, 54, since 2002 after meeting on the set of the movie The Mexican.

Danny is an Emmy-nominated cinematographer and he was the assistant camera operator on that film. His most recent movie was Ezra, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Well, it all starts with Danny Moder, you know?” Julia said on The Today Show. “He’s just really our anchor and our person. And in the most beautiful way, the captain of our ship, you know, truly.”

“And it’s not, like, giving it all away to him,” she added. “It’s just that for me, understanding how deeply felt life could be really started with him.”

Julia just broke her silence on the death of a famous ex-boyfriend.

Just Jared on Facebook
julia roberts talks husband danny moder 01
julia roberts talks husband danny moder 02
julia roberts talks husband danny moder 03
julia roberts talks husband danny moder 04
julia roberts talks husband danny moder 05
julia roberts talks husband danny moder 06
julia roberts talks husband danny moder 07
julia roberts talks husband danny moder 08
julia roberts talks husband danny moder 09
julia roberts talks husband danny moder 10
julia roberts talks husband danny moder 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Danny Moder, Julia Roberts

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images