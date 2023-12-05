Julia Roberts Makes Rare, Touching Comments About Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts is sharing her love and adoration for her husband Danny Moder.

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress has been married to Danny, 54, since 2002 after meeting on the set of the movie The Mexican.

Danny is an Emmy-nominated cinematographer and he was the assistant camera operator on that film. His most recent movie was Ezra, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September.

“Well, it all starts with Danny Moder, you know?” Julia said on The Today Show. “He’s just really our anchor and our person. And in the most beautiful way, the captain of our ship, you know, truly.”

“And it’s not, like, giving it all away to him,” she added. “It’s just that for me, understanding how deeply felt life could be really started with him.”

