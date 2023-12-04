Top Stories
Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

So Many Celebs Attend Academy Museum Gala 2023 - See Every Attendee, Including Lupita Nyong'o, Selena Gomez &amp; More!

So Many Celebs Attend Academy Museum Gala 2023 - See Every Attendee, Including Lupita Nyong'o, Selena Gomez & More!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Cole Tucker Are Married!

Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Married!

Fans Are Shocked By the 5 Recent Netflix Cancellations

Fans Are Shocked By the 5 Recent Netflix Cancellations

Mon, 04 December 2023 at 11:35 am

Julia Roberts Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death After Their Reported 3 Month Long Romance in the 90s

Julia Roberts Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death After Their Reported 3 Month Long Romance in the 90s

Julia Roberts spoke out after the death of Matthew Perry at the young age of 54.

If you don’t know, the 56-year-old Oscar winning actress had a guest-starring role on Friends back in the 1990s. In his memoir, Matthew also revealed they had a brief, three-month long romance.

Keep reading to find out more…

About his sudden death, Julia told ET, “The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking. I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can.”

In his memoir, Matthew wrote of Julia, “I sent her three dozen red roses and the card read: ‘The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers.’”

About why they broke up, Matthew wrote, “Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable.”

Matthew revealed a lot of information in his memoir and you can read a summary of every revelation here.

RIP.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Liaison
Posted to: Julia Roberts, Matthew Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images