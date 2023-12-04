Julia Roberts Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death After Their Reported 3 Month Long Romance in the 90s

Julia Roberts spoke out after the death of Matthew Perry at the young age of 54.

If you don’t know, the 56-year-old Oscar winning actress had a guest-starring role on Friends back in the 1990s. In his memoir, Matthew also revealed they had a brief, three-month long romance.

About his sudden death, Julia told ET, “The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking. I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can.”

In his memoir, Matthew wrote of Julia, “I sent her three dozen red roses and the card read: ‘The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers.’”

About why they broke up, Matthew wrote, “Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable.”

RIP.