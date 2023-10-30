Top Stories
Mon, 30 October 2023 at 9:39 am

Matthew Perry's Memoir: 14 Revelations Including Why His Speech Was Slurred for 'Friends' Reunion, Sobriety Struggles, & Celebs He Secretly Dated

We’re looking back at Matthew Perry‘s memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,” which was published last year.

The 54-year-old actor tragically passed away on Saturday (October 28) at his home.

In the book, he touched on his time on Friends, his sobriety struggles, some famous women he went on dates with, how much money he made on Friends and other films, his first impressions of his Friends co-stars and so much more.

Keep reading to see the biggest revelations…

Photos: Getty
Getty Images