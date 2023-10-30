'Friends' Co-Stars React to Matthew Perry's Death (Live Updating)

Matthew Perry died suddenly at the young age of 54 on Saturday (October 28) at his home, and the celebrity tributes quickly began pouring in.

If you don’t know, Matthew starred as Chandler Bing on Friends for all 10 seasons the show was on the air.

We’ve gathered every Friends co-star who has reacted to the news so far, and we’ll continue live updating this article as more reactions come in.

Keep reading to see who has paid tribute…