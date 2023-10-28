Matthew Perry Dead - 'Friends' Star Was 54

Matthew Perry, the actor best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends, has sadly died at the age of 54.

The actor passed away on Saturday (October 28), according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Matthew drowned.

First responders were reportedly called to a home in Los Angeles to treat a cardiac arrest. He was found in a jacuzzi there.

Drugs were not found on the scene and no foul play was suspected.

A few years ago, Matthew almost died due to a ruptured colon as a result of his extended opioid use. At the time, he spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital.

Matthew released his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing in 2022. Aside from Friends, he has also appeared in projects such as 17 Again, where he acted alongside Zac Efron.

He starred on Friends alongside Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and his onscreen wife Courteney Cox from 1994 until 2004.

Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved Matthew at this difficult time. He will be dearly missed. RIP.