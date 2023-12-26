Top Stories
Tue, 26 December 2023 at 12:16 pm

Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Kids Crash His ESPN Interview in Cute Video

On Christmas Day, Jason Sudeikis‘ kids made a surprise appearance on ESPN alongside him!

The 48-year-old Ted Lasso star was making an appearance on the Bird & Taurasi Show alongside hosts, WNBA’s Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, to provide some commentary about the Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks game.

If you don’t know, Jason shares Otis, 9, and Daisy, 7, with ex Olivia Wilde.

The kids started off on screen during his appearance and eventually left. However, at about 4:30, they returned one-by-one.

Otis and Daisy were then asked what they received for Christmas. Otis revealed he got a PlayStation 5, while Daisy received a stuffed dog toy!

They clearly looked like they were having fun as their dad eventually tried to get them to leave the frame. At around 5:50 they really started having some fun. Watch below!

If you didn’t see, earlier this year, Olivia claimed that Jason hasn’t been paying child support and made several requests of him in court.
Photos: ESPN
