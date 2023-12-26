Shohei Ohtani Buys Porsche for Dodgers Teammate Joe Kelly's Wife Ashley!

It’s a big Christmas for Joe Kelly’s wife Ashley!

After campaigning on social media for teammate Shohei Ohtani to sign with her husband’s team and take her husband’s No. 17 jersey, Ashley discovered a Porsche parked outside her home for the holiday.

“It’s yours,” Joe says off-camera in a video posted to social media. “From Shohei, he wanted to gift you a Porsche.”

“Shut … up!” Ashley responded.

The gift follows Ashley‘s amusing social media campaign to get the 29-year-old player to sign with the Dodgers.

Shohei played with the Los Angeles Angels for six seasons, wearing the No. 17, the same as Joe.

In her #Ohtake17 campaign, Ashley begged for the star to come to the Dodgers.

In a video one day before it was announced that Shohei had signed a record 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers, the highest deal in MLB history, she shared No. 17 jerseys on the floor, explaining that one with the words “Mama” on the back could be meant for Shohei’s mother, and a blinged-out bag could have the words “Kelly” removed in favor of “Ohtani.”

