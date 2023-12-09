Shoehei Ohtani Signs 10-Year Deal with L.A. Dodgers for $700 Million, The Highest Deal in MLB History!

Shohei Ohtani just made baseball history!

On Saturday (December 9), the 29-year-old pitcher, who previously played for the Los Angeles Angels, signed a new 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a whopping $700 million.

Ohtani took to Instagram announce the exciting news while also sharing his gratitude for the Angels, with whom he played for over the past six seasons.

“To all the fans and everyone involved in the baseball world, I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision,” Ohtani started. “I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team.”

He continued, “First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the Angels organization and the fans who have supported me over the past six years, as well as to everyone involved with each team that was part of this negotiation process. Especially to the Angels fans who supported me through all the ups and downs, your guys’ support and cheer meant the world to me. The six years I spent with the Angels will remain etched in my heart forever.”

“And to all Dodgers fans, I pledge to always do what’s best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself,” Ohtani added. “Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world.”

Ohtani‘s new contract with the Dodgers marks the largest deal in MLB history. The previous record was held by Mike Trout, who signed a 12-year deal with the Angels in 2019 for $426 million.

Over his next 10 years with the Dodgers, Ohtani will be making $70 million annually.

