Tate McRae Responds to 'Industry Plant' Accusations, Says She's 'The Furthest Thing' From That

While chatting with Variety about her new album Think Later, the 20-year-old singer and dancer shared her thoughts on people calling her an “industry plant.”

She also opened up about getting “picked apart” on social media.

“My true fans knew I danced, but it was finally for the first time like, is she an industry plant?” Tate told the magazine. “I’m like, I’ve been grinding since 13 years old! I’m probably the furthest thing from an industry plant for how long I’ve been doing this.”

The “Greedy” performer explained that she struggles with seeing what people say about her on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I cannot do Twitter,” she said. “Twitter is the scariest place on earth…And it’s so funny because people just love to go in on young women. Whenever they do something in the industry, it’s them who are the first to get picked apart. Their songwriting is not good enough, they’re not smart enough, they’re not pretty enough, they’re not dressed well enough, their creative direction is the wrong way. Everything is getting picked apart, always.”

She continued, “I’m like, what are we doing? We’re writing music and doing what we love and I know we’re putting ourselves out there to get judged, but sometimes, it’s a little excessive.”

