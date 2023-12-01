Tate McRae Reveals the Full Tracklist for Her Upcoming Album 'Think Later'

Tate McRae is revealing the tracklist for her sophomore album, Think Later!

The 20-year-old rising pop star introduced her new era with her hit singles “greedy” and “exes”, and now, she’s sharing the rest of the song titles on the project.

It seems like Think Later will be quite an emotional journey for fans based on the titles.

Keep reading to find out more…

In her Instagram post sharing the tracklist announcement, Tate wrote, “THE TRACKLIST🔪🔪🔪🔪 album coming next friday. december 8th holy s-it holy s-it holy s-it.”

She recently performed “greedy” and “grave” on Saturday Night Live to promote the new project.

Think Later Tracklist:

1. cut my hair

2. greedy

3. run for the hills

4. hurt my feelings

5. stay done

6. grave

7. exes

8. we’re not alike

9. calgary

10. messier

11. think later

12. guilty conscience

13. want that too

14. plastic palm trees

In a new interview, Tate revealed that the first version of “greedy” was “trash”, and a major star convinced her to keep working on it.