Tate McRae Performs 'Greedy' & Premieres New Song 'Grave' on 'SNL' - Watch Her 'Saturday Night Live' Debut!

Tate McRae is making waves stateside!

The 20-year-old Canadian rising star made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend on Saturday’s episode (November 18).

The Think Later star performed her TikTok dominating hit “Greedy,” along with a killer dance sequence.

Later on in the night, she debuted a new ballad called “Grave.”

Earlier this week, Tate premiered her new song and video for “Exes,” and the end of the video featured a teaser of the new song.

“You dig the grave so deep / You pull and start to take me down with you / with you, with you, with you,” she sings.

Her sophomore album Think Later arrives early in December.

“I think what defines a pop star is how iconic [they are]: Madonna, Britney [Spears], Christina [Aguilera]; they would put on these shows and blow everybody away and make timeless art. And that’s what I want to do: make timeless art and timeless performances — and strive to keep on doing that,” she told Billboard.

Watch the performances…