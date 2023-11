The 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is right around the corner!

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday (November 23) this year, a half an hour earlier than the event usually begins, to fit in performances from so many stars.

The parade airs on NBC from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones.

Find out who will be performing this year…