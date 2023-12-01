'House of the Dragon' Season 2 First Look Pits Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Against Each Other

The first look at Season 2 of MAX’s Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon has arrived, and it promises a very tense standoff between franchise stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke.

The actors play Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, respectively, and the first season of the show charted their relationship from best friends to bitter rivals.

Their relationship took a turn for the worse in the first season’s finale as they battled over who should sit the Iron Throne: Princess Rhaenyra or Alicent’s eldest son Prince Aegon, who is the Princess’ half brother.

A tragic death in the fianle’s final moments seemingly set the two women up for war in the second season.

The newly released first-look posters imply just how terrible their battle could be.

Emma has tears in their eyes in their poster, which reads “Fire to Fire.” Olivia also looks emotional in hers, which reads “Blood for Blood.”

The second season of House of the Dragon is set to premiere in summer 2024. The show was not delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike which paused Hollywood, for one simple reason.

Last month HBO revealed who was returning for the show’s second season, and some big names were left off.