Taylor Swift Seemingly Reveals Who Inspired 'Sweet Nothing,' (& It's Another Celeb Couple)
Taylor Swift is hinting at the meaning behind one of her Midnights tracks!
Swifties originally believed that Taylor‘s 2022 love song, “Sweet Nothing,” is about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
However, there just might have been a different inspiration for that song. Taylor liked a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) about a theory that involves another celebrity couple.
The “Anti-Hero” singer liked an old tweet from October 2022 that compared a Paul McCartney quote to a lyric in “Sweet Nothing”.
Speaking about his relationship with ex-wife Linda McCartney, Paul said, “I would come back from a run with a poem to share and having listened Linda would say, ‘What a mind.’”
In her romantic Midnights track, Taylor sings, “On the way home / I wrote a poem / You say, ‘What a mind’ / This happens all the time.”
There definitely seems to be a connection there. Throughout her career, Taylor has been open about her love for Paul, so the theory makes sense!
