Anthony Rapp & Fiancé Ken Ithiphol Welcome Second Child!

Surprise! Anthony Rapp is a dad again!

The 52-year-old Star Trek: Discovery and Rent actor announced earlier this week that he and fiancé Ken Ithiphol had welcomed their second child, another baby boy, via surrogate.

Anthony and Ken named their new baby Keony Lee.

“Meet the newest addition to our family: Keony Lee Ithiphol. He was born on Saturday, November 25, 2023. 🥰 (Pronunciation: kee-OH-knee)” Anthony wrote on Instagram.

“We are beyond grateful that our surrogacy journey has allowed us to meet such wonderful people and helped us to become a family of four. 🙏🏽💖✨” Anthony added.

Baby Keony joins big brother Rai, who was born in December 2022, also via a surrogate.

Anthony and Ken had been dating for nearly four years before getting engaged back at the end of 2019.

Congrats to the happy family! Check out all of the other stars that have also welcomed babies in 2023.