Taylor Swift's Publicist Demolishes Gossip Report Singer was Married to Joe Alwyn Before Their Split

Taylor Swift‘s publicist Tree Paine just responded to the rumor that the singer was married to Joe Alwyn at some point before their breakup earlier this year.

The couple dated for six years before going their separate ways in April 2023. Over the course of their time together, Taylor wrote many songs that fans believe are about Joe.

Their relationship has come under scrutiny again after Taylor uploaded a song called “You’re Losing Me” to streaming services this week. The song charts the end of a relationship and some fans believed that it was about Joe.

However, cowriter Jack Antonoff revealed that it was written years before Taylor and Joe‘s split.

Amid the new rumors about the couple’s relationship, celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi insisted that Taylor and Joe had some sort of ceremony akin to a wedding years ago.

Seeing the rumor picking up speed, Tree took to social media to promptly shut it down with a cutting statement.

Read more about the marriage rumor and how Taylor Swift’s team responded…

Deuxmoi recently made a post on social media responding to speculation about the couple.

“I think Swifties need a reminder that just because Taylor wrote a sad song about Joe in Dec 21 doesn’t mean they broke up around that time OR that she was unhappy for all of 2022/23. Anyone who has been in a long term relationship will tell you there are highs and lows. She could have written it during an argument and was over it the next day. She’s Taylor swift. She’s always writing songs,” a follower wrote to the account.

Their message continued: “I think people also need to realize that Jack Antonoff has a quirky personality and him making faces does not equal him hating Joe Alwyn. He has resting silly face. That’s just who he is. Of all her friends, he still follows the guy.”

“And finally, people need to stop trying to rewrite history. She was seen with Joe off and on all the way into 2023. She made a specific reference to the length of their relationship in ‘Glitch’ that strongly implies a continuous six year relationship (2190 days). Even YOU, Deuxmoi, is now trying to claim you thought they were on a break in 2023 when you were maintaining they were secretly married up until and after they broke up!! LOL. The relationship clearly had cracks as evidence in some songs, but there’s zero proof they actually broke up a year before we knew as some are trying to claim.”

Deuxmoi responded, writing, “She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal. I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone! I have no reason to lie, I could give a shit what she does!!!!! I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!!”

Tree shared a screenshot of the post on X (formerly Twitter) and paired it with a statement that obliterated the gossip account’s version of events.

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” she wrote. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

If you were curious, you can check out Taylor‘s entire dating history all the way up to her current romance with Travis Kelce.