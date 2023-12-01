Kate Hudson, Lucy Hale & More Help Honor Yara Shahidi at Max Mara Event
Kate Hudson and Lucy Hale hit the black carpet at a Max Mara cocktail event held at Chateau Marmont on Wednesday (November 29) in Los Angeles.
The event was held as a celebration for Yara Shahidi being the recipient of the 2023 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award.
The grown-ish star and producer is the 18th recipient of the award, which recognizes her for her “extraordinary acting achievement and embodiment of timeless style and grace.” She will officially be honored on Thursday (November 30) at the 2023 Women In Film Honors event.
So many more celebs came out to support Yara at the event, including her grown-ish love interest Trevor Jackson and her family!
See all of the attendees inside…
Bel-Air’s Akira Akbar
FYI: Akira is wearing Max Mara.
Influencer Amanda Diaz
Ashley Benson
FYI: Ashley is wearing Max Mara.
Bella Heathcote
FYI: Bella is wearing Max Mara.
Caitlyn Reilly
Cara Santana
FYI: Cara is wearing Sportmax.
Dylan Mulvaney
FYI: Dylan is wearing Sportmax.
YouTuber Ellie Thumann
Influencer Emma Brooks
Evan Ross
Singer Faouzia
Jaime King
FYI: Jaime is wearing Max Mara.
Jurnee Smollett
FYI: Jurnee is wearing Sportmax.
Kate Hudson
FYI: Kate is wearing Max Mara.
Kate Beckinsale
FYI: Kate is wearing Max Mara.
Lucy Hale
FYI: Lucy is wearing Max Mara.
Maddie Ziegler
FYI: Maddie is wearing Sportmax.
Meena Harris
Mia Moretti
FYI: Mia is wearing Sportmax. She served as DJ at the event!
Nas
Nicky Hilton
FYI: Nicky is wearing Sportmax.
Odessa A’zion
Earlier this year, Odessa starred with Yara in the Prime Video movie Sitting In Bars with Cake.
Influencer Sabrina Quesada
Shelley Hennig
FYI: Shelley is wearing Sportmax.
Skai Jackson
FYI: Skai is wearing Sportmax.
Tessa Hilton
Trevor Jackson
Yara Shahidi
FYI: Yara is wearing Max Mara.
Zoe Lister-Jones
Zoey Deutch
FYI: Zoey is wearing Max Mara.
Browse through the gallery to see 40+ photos of the celebs at the Max Mara cocktail event…