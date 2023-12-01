Kate Hudson, Lucy Hale & More Help Honor Yara Shahidi at Max Mara Event

Kate Hudson and Lucy Hale hit the black carpet at a Max Mara cocktail event held at Chateau Marmont on Wednesday (November 29) in Los Angeles.

The event was held as a celebration for Yara Shahidi being the recipient of the 2023 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

The grown-ish star and producer is the 18th recipient of the award, which recognizes her for her “extraordinary acting achievement and embodiment of timeless style and grace.” She will officially be honored on Thursday (November 30) at the 2023 Women In Film Honors event.

So many more celebs came out to support Yara at the event, including her grown-ish love interest Trevor Jackson and her family!

See all of the attendees inside…

Bel-Air’s Akira Akbar FYI: Akira is wearing Max Mara.

Influencer Amanda Diaz

Ashley Benson FYI: Ashley is wearing Max Mara.

Bella Heathcote FYI: Bella is wearing Max Mara.

Caitlyn Reilly

Cara Santana FYI: Cara is wearing Sportmax.

Dylan Mulvaney FYI: Dylan is wearing Sportmax.

YouTuber Ellie Thumann

Influencer Emma Brooks

Evan Ross

Singer Faouzia

Jaime King FYI: Jaime is wearing Max Mara.

Jurnee Smollett FYI: Jurnee is wearing Sportmax.

Kate Hudson FYI: Kate is wearing Max Mara.

Kate Beckinsale FYI: Kate is wearing Max Mara.

Lucy Hale FYI: Lucy is wearing Max Mara.

Maddie Ziegler FYI: Maddie is wearing Sportmax.

Meena Harris

Mia Moretti FYI: Mia is wearing Sportmax. She served as DJ at the event!

Nas

Nicky Hilton FYI: Nicky is wearing Sportmax.

Odessa A’zion Earlier this year, Odessa starred with Yara in the Prime Video movie Sitting In Bars with Cake.

Influencer Sabrina Quesada

Shelley Hennig FYI: Shelley is wearing Sportmax.

Skai Jackson FYI: Skai is wearing Sportmax.

Tessa Hilton

Trevor Jackson

Yara Shahidi FYI: Yara is wearing Max Mara.

Zoe Lister-Jones

Zoey Deutch FYI: Zoey is wearing Max Mara.

