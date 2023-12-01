Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2023

Kate Hudson, Lucy Hale & More Help Honor Yara Shahidi at Max Mara Event

Kate Hudson and Lucy Hale hit the black carpet at a Max Mara cocktail event held at Chateau Marmont on Wednesday (November 29) in Los Angeles.

The event was held as a celebration for Yara Shahidi being the recipient of the 2023 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

The grown-ish star and producer is the 18th recipient of the award, which recognizes her for her “extraordinary acting achievement and embodiment of timeless style and grace.” She will officially be honored on Thursday (November 30) at the 2023 Women In Film Honors event.

So many more celebs came out to support Yara at the event, including her grown-ish love interest Trevor Jackson and her family!

See all of the attendees inside…

Check out all of the attendees below…

Akira Akbar at the Max Mara cocktail event

Bel-Air’s Akira Akbar

FYI: Akira is wearing Max Mara.

Amanda Diaz at the Max Mara cocktail event

Influencer Amanda Diaz

Ashley Benson at the Max Mara cocktail event

Ashley Benson

FYI: Ashley is wearing Max Mara.

Bella Heathcote at the Max Mara cocktail event

Bella Heathcote

FYI: Bella is wearing Max Mara.

Caitlyn Reilly at the Max Mara cocktail event

Caitlyn Reilly

Cara Santana at the Max Mara cocktail event

Cara Santana

FYI: Cara is wearing Sportmax.

Dylan Mulvaney at the Max Mara cocktail event

Dylan Mulvaney

FYI: Dylan is wearing Sportmax.

Ellie Thumann at the Max Mara cocktail event

YouTuber Ellie Thumann

Emma Brooks at the Max Mara cocktail event

Influencer Emma Brooks

Evan Ross at the Max Mara cocktail event

Evan Ross

Faouzia at the Max Mara cocktail event

Singer Faouzia

Jaime King at the Max Mara cocktail event

Jaime King

FYI: Jaime is wearing Max Mara.

Jurnee Smollett at the Max Mara cocktail event

Jurnee Smollett

FYI: Jurnee is wearing Sportmax.

Kate Hudson at the Max Mara cocktail event

Kate Hudson

FYI: Kate is wearing Max Mara.

Kate Beckinsale at the Max Mara cocktail event

Kate Beckinsale

FYI: Kate is wearing Max Mara.

Lucy Hale at the Max Mara cocktail event

Lucy Hale

FYI: Lucy is wearing Max Mara.

Maddie Ziegler at the Max Mara cocktail event

Maddie Ziegler

FYI: Maddie is wearing Sportmax.

Meena Harris at the Max Mara cocktail event

Meena Harris

Mia Moretti at the Max Mara cocktail event

Mia Moretti

FYI: Mia is wearing Sportmax. She served as DJ at the event!

Nas at the Max Mara cocktail event

Nas

Nicky Hilton at the Max Mara cocktail event

Nicky Hilton

FYI: Nicky is wearing Sportmax.

Odessa A'zion at the Max Mara cocktail event

Odessa A’zion

Earlier this year, Odessa starred with Yara in the Prime Video movie Sitting In Bars with Cake.

Sabrina Quesada at the Max Mara cocktail event

Influencer Sabrina Quesada

Shelley Hennig at the Max Mara cocktail event

Shelley Hennig

FYI: Shelley is wearing Sportmax.

Skai Jackson at the Max Mara cocktail event

Skai Jackson

FYI: Skai is wearing Sportmax.

Tessa Hilton at the Max Mara cocktail event

Tessa Hilton

Trevor Jackson at the Max Mara cocktail event

Trevor Jackson

Yara Shahidi at the Max Mara cocktail event

Yara Shahidi

FYI: Yara is wearing Max Mara.

Zoe Lister Jones at the Max Mara cocktail event

Zoe Lister-Jones

Zoey Deutch at the Max Mara cocktail event

Zoey Deutch

FYI: Zoey is wearing Max Mara.

Browse through the gallery to see 40+ photos of the celebs at the Max Mara cocktail event…
