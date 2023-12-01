Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2023 at 12:17 am

Kate Middleton & Prince William Mingle With Celebs & Other Royals at Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton & Prince William Mingle With Celebs & Other Royals at Royal Variety Performance

Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William were two of the guests of honor at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday (November 30) in London, England.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles when they hit the red carpet at the big event, and they looked fabulous.

Wearing a midnight blue dress with dramatic sleeves that almost kissed the floor, Princess Catherine accessorized with a diamond necklace. Prince William kept it classic in a black tuxedo with a bowtie.

While there, they got in quality time with some big stars and even a few royals from other countries!

Keep reading to find out more…

Other stars in attendance included Spice Girls member Mel C, Rick Astley, Samantha Barks, Bradley Gibson, Zara Larsson, Paloma Faith, Beverley Knight and Bradley Walsh. We’ve got photos of everyone in attendance in the gallery!

Prince Daniel and Princess Victoria of Sweden were also amongst the guests. We even got some photos of the two Princesses together.

If you missed it, some very big musicians recently visited the royal family at Buckingham Palace. We’ve got all those pics, too.

FYI: Princess Catherine is wearing a gown by Safiyaa.

Scroll through all of the photos from The Royal Variety Performance 2023 in the gallery…
Photos: Getty, Backgrid
