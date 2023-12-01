Beyoncé Surprise Releases 'My House' From 'Renaissance' Film - Listen & Read the Lyrics!

Surprise! Beyoncé just casually kicked off December with her new song “My House“!

The singer’s latest track comes just hours after she hit the carpet at the London Premiere of her movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

The new song is actually featured in the upcoming film, which is slated to hit theaters on Friday (December 1)!

“When I grow up I’m gon’ buy me a (House) / Make love in the (House) / Stay up late in this (House) / Don’t give a f–k about my (House) / Then get the f–k up out of my house,” Beyoncé sings in the chorus.

If you didn’t see, the film cuts out four songs that were on the set list for the Renaissance World Tour.

