Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wishes She Knew Before Breaking Into Hollywood &amp; Addresses How Long She'll Keep Working

Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wishes She Knew Before Breaking Into Hollywood & Addresses How Long She'll Keep Working

Meg Ryan Responds to Headlines That Call Her 'Unrecognizable'

Meg Ryan Responds to Headlines That Call Her 'Unrecognizable'

Fri, 01 December 2023 at 12:27 am

Beyoncé Surprise Releases 'My House' From 'Renaissance' Film - Listen & Read the Lyrics!

Beyoncé Surprise Releases 'My House' From 'Renaissance' Film - Listen & Read the Lyrics!

Surprise! Beyoncé just casually kicked off December with her new song “My House“!

The singer’s latest track comes just hours after she hit the carpet at the London Premiere of her movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

The new song is actually featured in the upcoming film, which is slated to hit theaters on Friday (December 1)!

Listen to the song and read the lyrics inside…

“When I grow up I’m gon’ buy me a (House) / Make love in the (House) / Stay up late in this (House) / Don’t give a f–k about my (House) / Then get the f–k up out of my house,” Beyoncé sings in the chorus.

In case you missed it, you can check out the trailer for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé!

If you didn’t see, the film cuts out four songs that were on the set list for the Renaissance World Tour.

Here are five things we learned from the movie reviews…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, First Listen, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images