Doja Cat Apologizes to Fans Following Performance - 'I'm Really Not Happy With My Energy Tonight'

Doja Cat is speaking up to her fans after delivering what she seemingly viewed as a subpar performance.

The 28-year-old “Say So” superstar took the stage on Thursday night (November 30) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for a stop on her The Scarlet Tour.

Afterwards, she took to social media to issue an apology to the fans and offer an explanation.

“I’m so f-ckin sorry New Jersey I don’t know what the f-ck that was I’m really not happy with my energy tonight,” Doja wrote in a post on her Instagram story.

It’s not immediately clear what went wrong during the performance. We’ll let you know if we learn more.

Doja kicked off the tour in late October and has a few more stops left before the end of 2023. You can check out the setlist from opening night.

See Doja Cat’s apology in full below…