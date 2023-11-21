Blackpink Joins Korean President for Visit to Buckingham Palace Alongside the Royal Family! (Photos)

The ladies of Blackpink were among the special guests at a state dinner at Buckingham Palace!

The K-Pop girl group joined Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee for the dinner on Tuesday (November 21) in London, England.

The dinner was hosted by King Charles and was also attended by his wife Queen Camilla, as well as his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

During his speech, the King gave Blackpink a shout-out!

“It is especially inspiring to see Korea’s younger generation embrace the cause,” he said (via People). “I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, better known collectively as BLACKPINK, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as Ambassadors for the U.K.’s Presidency of COP 26, and later as advocates for the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.”

“I can only admire how they can prioritize these vital issues, as well as being global superstars,” he added. “Sadly, when I was in Seoul all those years ago, I am not sure I developed much of what might be called the Gangnam Style!”

FYI: Kate is wearing a custom Jenny Packham dress with an Anya Hindmarch bag. Camilla is wearing a Fiona Clare Couture gown.