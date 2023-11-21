Top Stories
'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

4 Celebs Whose Israel-Palestine Comments Have Affected Their Careers

4 Celebs Whose Israel-Palestine Comments Have Affected Their Careers

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella &amp; More!

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella & More!

Tue, 21 November 2023 at 8:57 pm

Blackpink Joins Korean President for Visit to Buckingham Palace Alongside the Royal Family! (Photos)

Blackpink Joins Korean President for Visit to Buckingham Palace Alongside the Royal Family! (Photos)

The ladies of Blackpink were among the special guests at a state dinner at Buckingham Palace!

The K-Pop girl group joined Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee for the dinner on Tuesday (November 21) in London, England.

The dinner was hosted by King Charles and was also attended by his wife Queen Camilla, as well as his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

During his speech, the King gave Blackpink a shout-out!

Keep reading to find out more…

“It is especially inspiring to see Korea’s younger generation embrace the cause,” he said (via People). “I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, better known collectively as BLACKPINK, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as Ambassadors for the U.K.’s Presidency of COP 26, and later as advocates for the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.”

“I can only admire how they can prioritize these vital issues, as well as being global superstars,” he added. “Sadly, when I was in Seoul all those years ago, I am not sure I developed much of what might be called the Gangnam Style!”

FYI: Kate is wearing a custom Jenny Packham dress with an Anya Hindmarch bag. Camilla is wearing a Fiona Clare Couture gown.

Just Jared on Facebook
blackpink at buckingham palace 01
blackpink at buckingham palace 02
blackpink at buckingham palace 03
blackpink at buckingham palace 04
blackpink at buckingham palace 05
blackpink at buckingham palace 06
blackpink at buckingham palace 07
blackpink at buckingham palace 08
blackpink at buckingham palace 09
blackpink at buckingham palace 10
blackpink at buckingham palace 11
blackpink at buckingham palace 12
blackpink at buckingham palace 13
blackpink at buckingham palace 14
blackpink at buckingham palace 15
blackpink at buckingham palace 16
blackpink at buckingham palace 17
blackpink at buckingham palace 18
blackpink at buckingham palace 19
blackpink at buckingham palace 20
blackpink at buckingham palace 21
blackpink at buckingham palace 22
blackpink at buckingham palace 23
blackpink at buckingham palace 24
blackpink at buckingham palace 25
blackpink at buckingham palace 26

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blackpink, Jennie, Jisoo, Kate Middleton, King Charles, Lisa, Prince William, Queen Camilla, Rose

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images